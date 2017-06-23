WHAT’S ON: Armed Forces Day Blackpool events and offers

A range of entertainment will be held across Blackpool town centre, and on the Promenade, to celebrate Armed Forces Day tomorrow.

There will be live music in St John’s Square, vintage and modern military vehicles on the Tower Festival Headland and in the town centre, and decommissioned equipment along with stalls, family fun, and games.

It comes after a week-long salute of our armed forces, and ahead of a service and parade at the cenotaph on Sunday morning.

The council’s armed forces champion, Coun Chris Ryan, said: “The town has a great association with the military, and a lot of people have forces connections as well.

“I think the feeling for the forces around here is quite strong.”

WHAT’S ON

10.30am to 5pm tomorrow in St John’s Square and the Tower Festival Headland on the Promenade:

- Live musical performances from the Irish Guards Singers, Land Girls, The Band & Corps of Drums of The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (Lancashire), on a state in St John’s Square

- A number of vintage and modern military vehicles will be on display in the town centre and on the Prom, including a replica Spitfire and ground crew, who will be on hand to answer people’s questions

- Stalls from military associations, decommissioned equipment, and fun and games for all the family

10.30am to 5pm tomorrow in the Hounds Hill Shopping Centre:

- Exhibition from the Great War heritage project

- Talks from a local Blackpool historian about the history of the armed forces in the town

- Archive videos and pictures showing what the resort was like during both world wars

7.30pm to midnight tomorrow at the Norbreck Castle Hotel, Queen’s Promenade:

- A free military concert, performed by the Band & Corps of Drums of The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (Lancashire)

(Tickets available from the venue or the VisitBlackpool Tourist Information Centre)

11am on Sunday at the war memorial on the Promenade:

- Veteran’s associations, cadets, serving military, and friends, families, and well-wishers will attend a service of appreciation at the Grade II listed cenotaph, gathering from 10.30am

(Wreaths may be laid following the service)

11.30am (approximately) on Sunday on the Promenade:

- Armed Forces personnel, veterans, and cadets will join a military parade, led down the Prom by the Band & Corps of Drums of The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers. Friends, families, and the public are invited to line the route, cheering and waving their Union Flags

Noon (approximately) on Sunday, on the Promenade in front of the cenotaph

- Local taxi drivers will pull three London-type taxis in red, white, and blue, to raise money for ex-service charities. They will set off from the war memorial, head to the Pleasure Beach at South Shore, and return.

1pm onwards, at the Guards’ Club in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

- The Submariners’ Sizzling BBQ, hosted by the Blackpool Submariners Association. £2 for a burger, £3 for a double burger, adding 50p for cheese. Hotdogs cost £1. All uniformed regular service personnel get 50 per cent off.

OFFERS

Sandcastle Waterpark on the Prom at South Shore is offering free entry for armed forces personnel with valid military ID, as well as 50 per cent off the admission price for family tickets, again valid with ID.

Present ID at reception with and quote ‘AFW17’. Offer valid until Monday.

Viva Blackpool is offering a 20% discount for its Viva Vegas Live! show tomorrow. Quote ‘AFW17’ at the box office in Church Street or by calling 01253 297297. Proof of service is required.

Blackpool Transport is giving service personnel, their spouses, and children, free travel tomorrow in recognition of their service. The offer is available with a valid ID and extends to one adult and four children, or two adults and three children.