What’s next for Josh Landmann?

Josh, a keen skiier since the age of nine, is targeting the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing in China where he hopes to compete in the downhill alpine skiing disciplines. He has been training with the British disability ski team.

Josh says: “There is no funding through UK Sport for paralympic skiing so it’s all self funded. We’re still looking for sponsorship.”

Before that he is looking at the next British Championships, after coming first at last year’s championships in Tignes in France. A Superhero triathlon in August in Windsor will see him completing a 400m swim followed by two wheelchair pushes one with his big wheel and the other with normal wheelchair castors which is much harder. After that comes another monumental challenge - the London Marathon.

“After Tough Mudder we wanted to sign up for the London Marathon but we had missed the applicaiton deadline for the wheelchair allocations,” he recalls.

“There was only 12 places for non-elite wheelchair athletes. But Lucozade, a London marathon sponsor said they had seen the Tough Mudder video and offered me and my dad an entry which is great. They’ve also already sent me packs of drinks - around 200 bottles of Lucozade Sport, some protein bars and gels!”