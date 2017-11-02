What happened to the phone lines last night?

Frustrated callers reported widespread problems when calling landline numbers across the Fylde coast last night.

Those dialling 01253 numbers from a variety of networks, including mobile phone providers, said they were greeted by an automated message.

Some took to social media to ask what was going on, with some saying they were worried it was a cyber attack.

Writing on Facebook, Michelle Wolstencroft said she was unable to book a table at a restaurant in town, while Bev Loco said she couldn't get through to her local takeaway.

And Amanda Bennett said: "My mum rang me in a panic on my mobile. Think she thought aliens had taken over my house."

Some people said they weren't affected, but others said the issue may be countrywide.

John Roche added: "Some numbers you can ring, some you can't."

And Mel Ribchester said: "I've just rung my home from my moby and it happened. Rang my mum's landline and [an] English voice said calls barred! Whaaaat?"

Anne-Marie Clarke said she heard an 'American message' when to call her mum-in-law in Thornton, while Deb Gallagher said she got the same when calling her landline from her mobile.

Sandra Gleeson asked: "What is going on? Must be something awful."

A spokeswoman for BT told The Gazette 'there was a technical glitch at a main exchange in Liverpool, which did impact other exchange areas'.

"That fault was resolved around 11am this morning, and all service should be back up and running," she added.

The Gazette has asked for more information.