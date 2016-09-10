Wet weather doesn't stop crowds enjoying annual fireworks competition

Holidaymakers and residents alike braved a severe weather warning for rain to enjoy the first night of the World Fireworks Championships.

Australia's Skylighter FireworX lit up the dark resort sky from 8.30pm yesterday as hundreds refused to stay indoors, despite the Met Office's bleak warning of heavy downpours.

The free annual event came just a week after Dame Barbara Windsor flicked the switch on another season of Illuminations - when a 20,000-strong crowd enjoyed blue skies and warm temperatures.

Slovakia's Privatex Pyro team, and USA's Rozzi's Famous Fireworks are also competing in the competition over the next two Fridays.