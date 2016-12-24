Wedding day filled with emotion

Music was the key to their hearts when Kevin Stockdale and Jessica Jenkinson first fell in love.

They met at their local pub and a mutual love of music in almost every genre brought them closer together in their early days, enjoying each other’s company at various concerts and festivals.

Kevin, 34, a grounds worker, proposed to Jessica when they went away for the night at the Yorebridge House, Bainbridge.

It was while dining on their Michelin Star meal that he popped the question.

Jessica, 26, who is a nurse said: “He was so nervous he could hardly get his words out. We had just had our meal and were in a sitting area where there was no one else. We asked the waiter to take a picture of us and he didn’t know we had just got engaged.

“It was perfect for the moment to be just us two and no audience. We just sat for a while with beaming smiles drinking our champagne.”

They tied the knot at St Oswald’s Church, Preesall, before a reception Beeston Manor in Hoghton.

Jessica said: “The venue for the wedding was so perfect for us. we were looking for a relaxed and friendly feel without sacrificing the quality feel.

“Beeston Manor delivered on every level, reassuring us, always a friendly voice on the other end of the phone and they genuinely care about your day.

“So many guests commented on how lovely the venue was and how gorgeous the food was.

“Kev gave me a bottle of the same champagne we drank on our engagement – Laurent Perrier – engraved with a special message.

“We also drank that champagne on the top table during the wedding breakfast.”

A particularly moving part of the reception was after the best man’s speech when he asked everyone to look at a screen where a video was played with messages from family and friends. Jessica’s chief bridesmaid made it for them.

Jessica said: “This was the first time I had become emotional in the whole day as it included pictures of my grandparents who are no longer with us.

“Kev says that he felt speechless and could never have imagined how amazing the day would be.

“I felt on Cloud Nine all day. I just didn’t want to take my dress off.

“It was so lovely to have both our families and our close friends in one place to celebrate with us.”