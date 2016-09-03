Wayne Hemingway makes Barbara Windsor quip at Morecambe vintage festival launch

Praise for Morecambe vintage festival led Wayne Hemingway to make a light-hearted quip about Dame Barbara Windsor.

The famous designer joked that he had "bigger boobs" than the EastEnders star after a Morecambe tourism chief said crowds at Hemingway's Vintage-by-the-Sea festival would exceed those who watched Dame Barbara switch on the Blackpool Illuminations on Friday.

Wayne Hemingway light-heartedly quipped that he has "bigger boobs than Barbara Windsor" at the launch of his Vintage-by-the-Sea festival in Morecambe.

Speaking at Friday's launch of the Morecambe vintage festival, Councillor Darren Clifford said: "Barbara Windsor can attract 20,000 for a lights switch-on but we're going to attract 50,000 for our weekend - that's the pulling power of Wayne Hemingway."

From the back of the room, Wayne immediately quipped: "And I've got bigger boobs as well!"

The joke was appreciated by laughing guests at Friday night's launch event held at Morecambe's Stone Jetty Cafe - particularly as slender Wayne was being ironic and could never match the ample bosom displayed by Dame Barbara in the classic Carry On films!

Earlier, Coun Clifford, cabinet member for tourism for Lancaster City Council, pledged that the council would support Mr Hemingway's festival for "years to come".

He also described the event, run by Hemingway Design and Deco Publique, as the "biggest festival the North West has to offer".

"This is an amazing festival for Morecambe," he told guests during a speech.

"For a festival to bring £1m into our economy is an enormous achievement for this town and we should be proud of that.

"We have seen enormous challenges in local government and we could cut these things and not think too much about it, but we will continue to support this event for years to come."

To praise the festival, Coun Clifford also had a dig at BBC's current series of remakes of classic comedies such as Are You Being Served and Porridge.

"If you think doing 'vintage' is easy, just look at what the BBC is doing at the moment with comedy.

"If you haven't seen it, you aren't missing much."

Hemingway, known for setting up the Red or Dead label and his slots on TV shows such as The Big Breakfast, told guests how much he loved bringing Vintage-by-the-Sea to his hometown.

And he also hoped that the wet weather forecast for Saturday wouldn't put off the huge crowds expected to descend on Morecambe Promenade for the weekend-long event.

"As long as it doesn't (rain) all day on Saturday we hope to exceed 47,000 this year," said Wayne.

"30% of people who come to the festival are from outside the region. And we never get any negative feedback. They always say what a great place Morecambe is."

Also at Friday's launch event, local musician and comedian Kriss Foster entertained with light-hearted songs including 'Ode to Morecambe' and a tune he'd written especially to celebrate Vintage-by-the-Sea.

Later, the Platform venue in Morecambe screened North West Film Archive footage of the town through the ages to a sell-out audience.

The festival proper kicks off on Saturday with a day of events celebrating Britain's culture from the 1920s to the 1990s.

See HERE for the full programme of events.

The weather forecast in Morecambe for Saturday is rain in the afternoon and many of the outdoor events have been moved inside.

But Sunday is looking much brighter with sunshine expected.