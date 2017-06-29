WATCH: Two men burned in Blackpool factory fire

Two workers have been injured in a fire at a Blackpool factory.

The men suffered burns during the blaze which broke out at the Booth refrigeration factory in Moor Park Avenue.

Fire crews at the scene

Fire crews were called to the plant at around 10.40am today.

At its height it took five fire appliances, from Bispham, South Shore, Blackpool and Fulwood to bring the incident under control.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the premises to put out the fire. Smoke is still being cleared from the building.

Crews have been rotated in and out of the building frequently due to the presence of chemicals.

Phil Elliott, managing director of Booth, which manufactures refrigeration equipment for the leisure industry, confirmed two staff members have been hurt.

He said: "All I can say at the moment is we have had a fire and the fire is out.

"Everybody is out of the building but two people have been injured and been taken to hospital.

"It is too early to say what caused the fire."

Booth employs around 100 people at its Bispham site. They were evacuated, along with workers from neighbouring businesses and moved to a safe location around 200m from the incident scene

Lancashire Fire and Rescue service confirmed the fire had been extinguished..

Investigators are now inside the factory working to pinpoint the cause of the blaze.

Fire crews began leaving the site at around 2.40pm.

Station Manager Julian Williams, of Blackpool Fire Station, said: "We have been fighting a fire inside the commercial premises.

"I can confirm two workers were injured by the fire.

"I cannot say what injuries they sustained.

"We have been clearing smoke from the building and are likely to remain on scene for some time.

"A large scale operation was required due to the presence of a number of chemicals.

"That means firefighters are being regularly rotated and not spending any more time than is necessary inside the building."

Lancashire Police confirmed two men had been treated for burns.

A spokesman said: "We were called by the fire service at around 10.50am.

"They informed us they were tackling a fire and had five pumps present.

"That later increased to eight pumps.

"Two men who were close to the fire were injured. They suffered burns and were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"The commercial premises and neighbouring units were evacuated and Bristol Avenue was closed at the scene.

"The scale of the operation has now been reduced."

Firefighters were seen entering the factory in breathing apparatus.

Other crew members wearing masks were cleaning boots and equipment as firefighters left the premises, with items being sealed in bags.

Pupils at nearby Moor Park Primary School were kept indoors with windows closed on the advice of Lancashire Fire and Rescue service.

The school sent out messages to parents, reassuring them the decision was taken as a precaution.