WATCH: Two injured in factory fire

Two workers have been injured in a fire at a Blackpool factory.

Fire crews were called to Booth in Moor Park Avenue, Bispham, at around 10.40am today.

Fire crews at the scene

At its height it took five fire appliances, from Bispham, South Shore, Blackpool and Fulwood to bring the incident under control.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the premises to put out the fire. Smoke is still being cleared from the building.

Phil Elliott, managing director of Booth, which manufactures refrigeration equipment, confirmed two staff members have been hurt.

He said: "All I can say at the moment is we have had a fire and the fire is out.

"Everybody is out of the building but two people have been injured and been taken to hospital.

"It is too early to say what caused the fire. We are just hoping to be up and running again as soon as possible."

Booth employs around 100 people at its Bispham site

Fire investigators are now on scene along with police and ambulance crews.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue service confirmed the fire had been extinguished.

However, there remains a major operation at the scene due to the involvement of a number of chemicals.

Station Manager Julian Williams, of Blackpool Fire Station, said: "We have been fighting a fire inside the commercial premises.

"I can confirm two workers were injured by the fire.

"I cannot say what injuries they sustained.

"We have been clearing smoke from the building and are likely to remain on scene for some time.

"A large scale operation was required due to the presence of a number of chemicals.

"That means firefighters are being regularly rotated and not spending any more time than is necessary inside the building."