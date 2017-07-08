WATCH: Moment Blackpool police respond to biker disruption

Police in Blackpool are requesting anyone with film footage of an incident involving a large group of bikers in the town on Friday afternoon to forward it to them.

It comes after a reader sent us this footage of a police officer trying to deal with the situation.

Police attended the scene amid reports that some of the bikers were involved in a scuffle.

The motorcycle group, some of whom appeared to be members of a Hell’s Angels group, brought traffic to a halt near the junction of Talbot Road and Devonshire Road after 3pm.

A police spokesman said: “We became aware at around 3.20pm that a group of motorcyclists were blocking Talbot Road in Blackpool.

“We’re asking anyone with footage relating to this to contact us on 101, quoting log number 997 of July 7th.”