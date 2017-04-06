Search

Warning over lift shaft plans at council office

Photo Neil Cross Scaffolding on West Street.at the council's municipal buildings.

Proposals to build a four-storey extension at council offices look set to win planning permission despite one of the authority’s own officers objecting to the scheme.

A £2m refurbishment programme is being undertaken at Blackpool Council’s Municipal Buildings on Corporation Street to enable additional services including Jobcentre Plus and the police to move into the premises.

A planning application has been submitted seeking permission to build an extension to house a new lift shaft.

But the council’s head of highways and traffic management has objected, saying there are two bus stops in that part of Corporation Street.

He warns: “The installation of the lift shaft will result in pedestrians having to negotiate a further hazard in an area which is already congested.”

But the council’s planning committee is recommended to approve the application when it meets on Tuesday.

A report says it is not felt the lift shaft “would significantly affect the pedestrian movements in this area nor would it force pedestrians onto the carriageway.”

