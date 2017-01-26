Warm tributes to hairdressing star Dorothea, aged 90

A stalwart who brought the battle of the barnets to Blackpool’s famous Winter Gardens has died.

Dorothea Blum was known as the driving force behind the International Hairdressing Championships: an annual celebration of the wildest and wackiest hairdos from crimpers all over the world.

She died at the Annacliffe Care Home on Newton Drive on January 14 at the age of 90.

Eileen Clough, who once worked under Dorothea at her salon, Dot’s Hairdressers, on Church Street, said: “She was one of the fore-runners of the competition; she was the one who pushed it to such a large scale. It was her passion.

“She was a lovely person. Everybody liked Dot. She will be greatly missed.”

Dorothea, whowas once the president of the North West branch of the Hairdresser’s Federation, featured in the music video Elton John’s 1995 single ‘Made in England’.

Her friend Brian Johnson said: “She was an amazingly energetic and fun lady who lived for her salon and her role in the annual Hairdessing Championships.

“Her distinctive low voice was instantly recognisable over the mic to all contestants and she was the best chairperson those competitions ever had. In fact, she really was the face of the competitions.”

Dorothea’s funeral will take place at Carleton Crematorium on February 1 on 1.15pm.