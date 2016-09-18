Wall rebuilt for the third time after ‘vigilante’ vandalism

It might not look much but this wall is taking a pounding at the centre of a right-of-way row.

It has been rebuilt for at least the third time in as many years following repeated ‘vigilante’ vandalism.

And now councillors in Thornton have vowed to ensure those responsible for the repeated damage are kept in check.

Coun Andrea Kay went cap in hand three years ago when the small barrier, between Rose Fold and Fleetwood Road North, was smashed down.

Members of the NPL Bowling Club had tried to repair it several times but were struggling to keep up.

Coun Kay stepped in with a grand but was appalled to see the wall smashed down again.

She said: “I can’t believe this is still happening

“The bowling club asked me for help a few years ago as residents were worried about child safety.

“Children play in that area of Rose Fold and there was a large gap onto the busy Fleetwood Road North.

“I worked with the bowling club and we had the wall replaced.”

But that wasn’t the end of the story, with Coun Kay receiving irate messages.

She said: “ I received some angry phone calls telling me they would take the wall down as they thought it was their right to use this illegal access to their properties.

“Then I found the wall was smashed down again. I couldn’t believe it.

“We have had to go out and repair it... again!”

Coun Kay says those behind the phone calls have been tracked down and warned that if the wall is damaged again they face enforcement action from the local authority or a call from the police.

She said: “It doesn’t matter if they think it’s a right of way, it isn’t. It’s there to keep children and residents safe.

“A child could easily run out into Fleetwood Road North, which is very busy.

“The wall has had to be repaired so many times.

“It can’t carry on.”

Thornton firm Jimmy White Fencing, based on Red Marsh Industrial Estate, this time stepped in to rebuild the wall.

And Coun Kay has a message for those tempted to force a path through again.

She said: “I would like to ask residents to use the designated pathways off Honey Moor Drive and the new pathway through Millennium Woods which you can access off Eagle Brow onto Bourne Road.

“If residents damage the wall it could be classed as criminal damaged and Wyre Council officers are keen to work with residents to make this a safe area.

“I am asking residents to leave this wall to protect our children, so they can play in a safe area.”