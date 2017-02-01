Walker leaves OAP lying injured after her three dogs knock him over

A retired postman says he will have to learn how to walk again after being seriously injured by out-of-control dogs.

Michael Owen was walking with his wife in Nicky Nook near Scorton when he was knocked over by three large Retriever-type pets.

The 69-year-old has now spoken of his anger after the young woman walking them fled, leaving him lying in the cold, unable to walk, for an hour.

Mr Owen, of Broughton Way in Carleton, said: “I’m very upset. She knew in her mind I was really hurt and did not want anything to happen to her dogs. I wouldn’t either – I love dogs – but it was very rude to walk away.”

Mr Owen, who was a postie in Poulton, had completed a walk to the summit of the popular walking spot, and was heading back to his car with 67-year-old Eva when he walked past the woman and the dogs, which he said were not on leads.

He said he moved to let them past because he could see they were ‘playful’, but not ‘vicious’. But as he continued to make his way back to the car, he fell to the ground after being bundled over from behind.

He tried to get back up again, but could barely stand.

“Every time I stood up I fell down again,” he said. “I thought I had broken my leg.”

With the help of his wife, Mr Owen managed to stagger for around half a mile before meeting two fellow walkers.

One, Amanda Berry, who lives in Mains Lane, Poulton, got her car and drove him straight to A&E at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, he said.

Mr Owen spent a week being treated in hospital, where he also had an operation to fix ruptured muscles in his left leg following his accident, which happened on Thursday, January 19.

He is now resting at home but remains housebound and angry at the woman for not stopping to offer her assistance – or even an apology.

“The girl took her dogs away straight away,” he said. “They quickly disappeared. She knew I was in terrible pain because I was crying out in agony. The pain was awful. She knew there was something desperately wrong and thought she better get away.”

Mr Owen said he now faces a lengthy rehabilitation period, and will have to undergo intense physiotherapy before he can walk properly again.

But he added: “I have a brace on my leg for six weeks and I may not be able to walk the same again.

“The police have been informed and are treating it as a crime.”

He described the woman as being in her 20s.