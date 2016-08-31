Volunteers raising vital cash for Illuminations

The Friends of the Illuminations is urging businesses and residents to support its fund-raising efforts in aid of the Lights.

A total of £2,800 has already been raised from the annual banquet and ball held at the Viva cabaret bar in April.

People can still buy individual light bulbs which they can then sign, and which are this year being inserted into the Enchanted Forest feature. This year’s display will be switched on on Friday.

Shirley Hunt, of the Friends of the Illuminations, said: “We are still selling the lamps for anyone who wants to support that.

“The latest companies to come on board and help sell them for us are The Village Hotel and Blackpool Transport.

“We are also planning to hold a ‘switch off’ party at the Grosvenor Casino at the end of the Lights, and still want to hear from anyone who would like to join us as a volunteer.”

Anyone wanting to join the Friends, can contact Shirley on (01253) 345918.