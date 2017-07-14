Volunteers needed to research The Mount

Volunteers are needed to help with research to discover more about the intriguing history of The Mount Gardens in Fleetwood.

People’s findings will support the grant application for this important project and essential work to conserve its rich heritage.

Research will involve searching through records held at Fleetwood Library such as early editions of the Fleetwood Chronicle.

A ‘have a go’ session with training for budding researchers will take place at the branch, on North Albert Street, on July 21 at 10.30am.

The research will continue until September 1 and will be carried out independently by volunteers..

For more information or to book, phone (01253) 887504 before Wednesday 19 July.