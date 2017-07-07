Volunteers honoured with special thank you

N-Vision’s army of volunteers were honoured during a special lunch in the same week the Talking Newspaper celebrated its 40th birthday.
The Mayors of Wyre, Blackpool, and Fylde were invited to the lunch at N Vision – the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Society for the Blind – headquarters on Bosworth Place, South Shore, along with comedian Johnnie Casson.
Some 150 volunteers record the news on rota with other teams for the 320 subscribers who listen to the Talking Newspaper every week.
Other services provided by volunteers include days out, a knit and natter group, and craft sessions. One of the volunteers Lynne McDonald, 52, said: “The camaraderie between the members who come along to the different groups is amazing.”
Long service certificates were presented to Ivy Broadbent and Doreen Parker, from St Annes, as well as Lois Clark and Tony and Susan Court, from Blackpool. Lesley Jarvis, from St Annes, will receive her certificate at a later date.
And two other news readers Peter Weston and Joy Killip were unable to attend.
Comedian Johnnie Casson praised the volunteers and said: “It’s lovely to recognise the phenomenal work of the volunteers in this way.”