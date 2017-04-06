Volunteers brave cold to support homeless

Beaverbrooks’ chief executive and nine team members braved bad weather as they spent a night on Blackpool’s streets to raise funds for homeless charity Streetlife.

A total of 100 volunteers donned woolly hats, sleeping bags and umbrellas to help fend off the cold and rain, to raise money and show their support for homeless young people and

rough-sleepers.

The group stayed out until 6am last Saturday and helped to raise more than £20,000 for Streetlife.

Anna Blackburn, CEO of the St Annes-based jewellers, said: “Although it was cold and uncomfortable, especially when the rain started to pour at 2am, sleeping on the street for one night is nothing in comparison to what some young people go through.

“We got to go back to a warm and dry home after the fundraiser, yet homeless young people don’t have that luxury. It was an eye-opening experience and one that I will never forget. The Big Sleep Out does a fantastic job of raising awareness about homelessness.”

