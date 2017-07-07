Viva puts on a show for Chechnya

A cast of 38 local performers is to take to the stage at Viva Blackpool on July 31, alongside Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Danny Beard and club star Soraya Vivian.

The Unite for Chechnya charity show is to raise funds for two charities working to support LGB&T people both locally and in Chechnya where gay people have been reportedly abducted and put into detention camps.

Funds raised at the ticket only event will be split between Rainbow Railroad, an international charity which supports LGB&T people escape persecution in their countries, and Horizon LGB&T’s hardship fund which provides assistance to people in the area living with or affected by HIV in times of crisis.

Tickets for Unite for Chechnya cost £6.50 and are available from 01253 311431 or visiting www.UniteForChechnya.Eventbrite.com