Vitamin D deficiency noted at Vic

Hospital bosses have noted an increase in elderly patients being admitted who have a vitamin D deficiency, which they say could lead to longer recovery times from operations or broken bones.

They say GPs will prescribe medication to help with diagnosed deficiencies but only as part of a short treatment course – and urged people to top up their levels in the summer sunshine.

In a joint statement, Dr Tony Naughton, top doctor at Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG); Dr Amanda Doyle, his counterpart at Blackpool CCG; and Prof Mark O’Donnell, medical director at the Vic, said vitamin D deficiencies are ‘easily avoidable’.

They added: “Just 30 minutes in the sun two or three times a week between April and September is enough to boost vitamin D