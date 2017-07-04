Virtual reality in captain’s chair

Blackpool visitor attraction, Star Trek: The Exhibition, is celebrating its first anniversary by allowing visitors to experience life on the bridge of the USS Enterprise using virtual reality technology.

The experience will be available to Star Trek fans this weekend.

Star Trek: The Exhibition, which first opened its doors in July 2016, has treated thousands of visitors to the thrill of sitting at the controls of Captain Kirk’s starship and to pose for photos and video clips.

Now, however, they will be able to take command of both starship and crew, as they are catapulted into a virtual world that sees them exploring space as a Starfleet member.

Marketing manager, Mark Williams, says: “We are delighted to celebrate our first birthday with this exciting new virtual reality extravaganza.”