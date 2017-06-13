Violence victims told ‘people here to help’

Blackpool Safeguarding Adults Board is encouraging people to speak out about domestic violence and abuse of older adults in a new campaign.

Over the next month, the powerful campaign will feature on bus shelters, on posters in GP surgeries, pharmacies, Customer First, as well as social media posts.

No one should hesitate to get in contact. We are here to protect victims and prevent further harm

It aims to encourage older people who are victims of abuse and those that witness abusive behaviour to report it and seek help from specialised support services.

David Sanders, Chairman of Blackpool Safeguarding Adults Board, added: “Our message is that there are people here to help.

“No one should hesitate to get in contact. We are here to protect victims and prevent further harm.”

Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Secretary for Resilient Communities, Coun Graham Cain, said: “Domestic abuse has an impact on people of all ages and from all walks of life and it does not necessarily end as people grow older. Some people may have experienced abuse for years without having notified anyone of it.”

For more information on the campaign visit www.blackpoolsafeguarding.org.uk/Know