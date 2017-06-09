Villagers of St Michael's on Wyre ready for a gala party

It’s’ ‘party time’ in St Michael’s on Wyre as villagers gear up for this weekend’s annual gala.

Organisers are busy putting together final details for the action packed family event which welcomes families from the village and wider district.

The traditional procession will set off from the Village Hall at 1pm on Saturday June 17, following the judging of the fancy dress at 12.30pm.

This year’s Queen elect Beth Armer will take over the reins from Lucy Phillips before an afternoon of activities.

The 10-year-old St Michael’s on Wyre CE pupil said: “I can’t wait to be crowned as Queen in front of lots of people and I hope it will be a lovely summer day.”

Visitors will be entertained with inflatable slides, rodeo bull, a variety of fair games and children’s races.

Refreshments will be available throughout the day.

This year there will be a duck race held at the bridge at 5.30pm

Car parking at the school