Village aiming to be blooming champions

Elswick bids for the biggest blooming prize in the country when the Britain In Bloom judges come to town.

The village is in the running for the Royal Horticultural Society’s prestigious Champion of Champions prize after being jointly named Best Village in Britain at last year’s Britain In Bloom awards.

Elswick joins Harrogate, Aberdeen, Oldham, Portishead, Hillsborough, Northern Ireland and St Peter Port, Guernsey in having been invited to be contenders for In Bloom’s biggest prize, which was won by Lytham in 2013.

Wednesday’s national judging comes just days after the North West In Bloom ran the role over Elswick, along with a host of other towns and villages across Fylde.

Elswick has been named best village in the North West for the last five years.

Parish Council chairman Paul Hayhurst said: “We were so delighted to win the Britain In Bloom prize last year – and especially that the judges were so impressed that they issued the invitation for the village to compete in the top category.

“While it may seem inequitable to expect Elswick to compete with the likes of Harrogate and Aberdeen, the RHS judges have advised that they will be judging each entry as if it is competing in its normal category. David defeated Goliath so therefore there is no reason why Elswick cannot beat Harrogate, and the others of course.

“Our village has never looked better. Over the past few weeks, we have had up to 50 volunteers working two nights a week getting it ready for the judges. It has been a hive of activity with people planting, painting and polishing, cutting hedges sweeping, watering, dead heading, you name it we have been doing it.

“Even the children have been involved painting a mural for the village bus shelter which will be unveiled in time for the judges’ visit. We may not have as many parks as the likes of Harrogate and Aberdeen but they will not be able to match us for community effort.”