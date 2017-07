This is the moment a 42-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car earlier.

She was hit after a black Mercedes ploughed into a crowd - including schoolchildren - outside the Spar in Whalley Place, St Annes.

Bollards were scattered as the car drove through them in what is believed to have been an accident

A schoolgirl, thought to be in her early teens, hurt her leg diving out the way. The car's driver, a man in his 80s, was also treated.

No arrests were made.

