VIDEO: Fishing boat left drifting in Irish Sea is towed back to Fleetwood by rescuers

A fishing boat had to be towed by shore after its engine stopped, leaving it drifting in the Irish Sea, the Coastguard said.

The stricken vessel, Prosperity, was fishing for whelks off the Isle of Man last night when it suffered suspected gearbox failure at around 7.10pm, a spokesman said.

Rescuers at Fleetwood Dock last night (Picture: Fleetwood Coastguard)

It was towed back towards Fleetwood by another fishing boat until two RNLI lifeboats arrived and took over towing duties.

The post-registered boat, which had around six crew on board, was brought to the quayside at Fleetwood Docks and secured using rope thrown to Coastguard rescuers.

Nobody was injured.

The whelks were set to be shipped to South Korea and China, where they are a sought-after delicacy.