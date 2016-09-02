VIDEO: Burglar’s raid caught on CCTV

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A Blackpool hotelier is hoping this crystal clear CCTV will help put a pair of early morning raiders behind bars.

David Hemsley installed the system at his home in Park Road following a burglary earlier this year.

The burglars scaled a wall to get into the yard and take a �1,500 electric bike

And when thieves returned, his cameras captured their entire theft.

The pair, one wearing a distinctive cannabis themed bobble hat can be seen discussing their plans, exchanging tools, cutting through locks and handing a £1,500 electric bike over a wall before scarpering.

“We only bought the house in May,” said David - who has run busy hotels in Blackpool for more than a decade with wife Erica.

“We’ve already had two burglaries. The first time I’d left a Karcher pressure washer in the yard. There’s a high wall with railings and I thought it would be safe.

We can take a couple of these people off the streets

“After that I got cameras put in straight away.”

Mr Hemsley has passed his CCTV from the raid at 6am on August 30, to Blackpool Police who were unable to get any fingerprints from the wall one of the raiders scaled.

He said: “I could show them on the footage exactly where he’d held the railings but it was 24 hours before the police came.

“Hopefully people will see this and recognise who these people are and we can take a couple of these people off the streets. There can’t be that many people with that distinctive hat!”

The burglars scaled a wall to get into the yard and take a �1,500 electric bike

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference WA1613417.

The burglars scaled a wall to get into the yard and take a �1,500 electric bike