VIDEO: Behind the scenes as Blackpool Pleasure Beach gears up for 2017 season

From the Promenade it’s easy to believe Blackpool Pleasure Beach has been packed up for the winter.

But behind the closed gates the park is a hive of activity with an army of painters, engineers, cleaners and handymen making sure everything is ready for the new season.

Revolution gets a coat of paint

The Pleasure Beach is packed with workers carrying out essential tasks which can only be carried out when the crowds are shut out.

In one corner Valhalla has been drained, the boats high and dry while painters work below the waterline.

At the back of the paint show cars from the Big One and Avalanche are drying having been given a fresh coat, ready for the 2017.

The Grand National is also being given a spruce up, scaffolding surrounding the art-deco station building as bags of rubbish, recovered from under the ride and piled up ready for collection.

Valhalla boats get a once over

In Nickeolodeon Land a team of technicians are making sure the log flume is in working order ready for opening day, when punters will be able to enjoy thrills and spills for a cut price.

And at the furthest corner of the park a team, in full mountaineering gear and safety harnesses are ready to scale the Big One, their track inspections an essential part of the closed season activities at the park.

And amid it all dozens of workers are racing against time to get foundations complete for a new £16.25m rollercoaster, due to open in 2018.

Pleasure Beach bosses say excitement is building towards the big opening day.

Checks on the Big One

A spokesman said: “The weeks running up to the opening day of the season are always an extremely exciting part of the year at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. There is a real buzz about the place as staff come together to make sure everything is ready on time for our guests to have a fantastic 2017 season.

“With February 11 very much on the horizon, everyone is working hard to make sure that the park looks pristine for the big day.

“We hope that many guests will join us and take advantage of the half price wristband offer which is currently running.”

With opening day just weeks away the park is ready to launch its big recruitment drive for the new season.

The Grand National is shrouded in scaffolding

The annual Job Shop is taking place on Saturday in the Casino Building at Blackpool Pleasure Beach between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

Anyone who is interested simply needs to turn up on the day and speak to an advisor.

Hundreds of seasonal staff are required to fill positions including ride operators, catering assistants, park rangers and sales advisors.

The park opens for WOW Weekends from February 11 until March 26 and then daily from Monday April to Sunday November 5.

During WOW Weekends, Unlimited Ride Wristbands will be £16.25 per person when booked online until midnight the day before the visit at www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.comPlatinum passes, offering unlimited rides for every day of the 2017 season, are also available, priced £130