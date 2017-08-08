Victoria Cross hero enjoys a break in Blackpool

​A​n heroic soldier is enjoying a holiday in Blackpool – on the recommendati​on of his media manager.

Victoria Cross holder Johnson Beharry is spending some time seeing all the sights in the resort.

Johnson Beharry after receiving the Victoria Cross. Photo credit: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire

Johnson, who won the highest bravery award for two separate actions while serving in Iraq, is taking a break with his wife Malissa and children Ayden, four, and three- month-old Aniyah.

Johnson had only visited the resort once before and never saw much of it.

His media manager Jaine Brent is from Blackpool.

She said: “I had always gone on about Blackpool so we arranged this trip.

“He is still a serving soldier and very busy with his Foundation as well so it’s nice for him to spend some time away.”

Johnson said the family had already visited the Tower and the circus. His son was looking forward to seeing the dinosaurs at Stanley Park.

He said: “I don’t get a lot of spare time and I wanted to get away from London. We are really enjoying it.”

Johnson, of the 1st Battalion, Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, was awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest military decoration for valour in the British and Commonwealth armed forces for twice saving members of his unit from ambushes on May 1 and June 11 June 2004 at Al-Amarah, Iraq.

He sustained serious head injuries in the latter engagement.

Beharry was formally invested with the Victoria Cross by the Queen in April 2005.

He is still serving in the British Army and is currently employed as a Non Commissioned Officer in a recruiting role as well as running his JBVC Foundation.

Medal hero

The Victoria Cross (VC) is the highest award of the United Kingdom honours system. It is awarded for gallantry “in the face of the enemy” to members of the British armed forces.

It may be awarded posthumously.