Veteran Terry on top of the world

A Blackpool-born war veteran has his sights set on the world’s highest peaks.

Terry Byrne, 32, is aiming to become the first disabled man to complete the notorious Grand Slam challenge, which sees adventurers climbing the highest mountains on each of the seven continents and walking unsupported to the geographic North and South Poles.

Ex-army man Terry sustained life-changing injuries after stepping on an explosive while leading a brigade operation in Afghanistan in 2008. He lost his right leg below the knee and a finger on his right hand as a result of the blast.

Now living in Colchester with his wife Katie and six-year-old son Harry, Terry is a part of the Adaptive Grand Slam team with their sights set on three world records.

Terry said: “I had done some research into the Adaptive Grand Slam and when I saw the attempt to summit Mount Everest and the North Pole expedition, I knew I wanted to be a part of this team.

“I contacted the AGS founder, Martin Hewitt, and was selected to join the group in 2013. Since then, I have completed two successful expeditions to Mt. Kilimanjaro and Mt. Elbrus.”

The team, which is comprised of disabled adventurers, professional mountaineers and expedition leaders, has already completed four missions, including the North Pole, Mount McKinley, Mount Elbrus and Mount Kilimanjaro.

They will head to Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America, next month.

If successful in their challenge, the group will win the world record for the first disabled team to walk unsupported to the geographic North Pole, the first disabled team to walk unsupported to the geographic South Pole, the first disabled team to climb the seven summits, and the first disabled team to complete the Grand Slam.

David Loudon, chief executive at wealth management company Quilter Cheviot, which supports the adaptive challenge, said: “The Adaptive Grand Slam is a remarkable charity. We wanted to be a part of its bid to make history and to help spread the message that having a disability does not prevent you from achieving incredible things.

“We understand just how gruelling these types of challenges can be and how much commitment they require and, again, this is why we wanted to give our backing. We wish the team the very best of luck as it prepares to summit Mt Aconcagua.”