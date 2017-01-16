‘Verbally abusive’ man tried to enter ambulance

A man became aggressive and tried to force his way onto an ambulance.

Police were called to Coronation Street, Blackpool, at around 8pm on Saturday by ambulance services after reports that a man had become aggressive towards them.

Paramedics had been tending to a female patient when the man tried to forcibly enter the ambulance.

The patient was taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said: “Paramedics attended the scene and a man became verbally abusive towards them. There was an issue with the man trying to force his way onto the ambulance.

“No arrests were made.”