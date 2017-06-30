Venue switch for historian’s book signing

A talk and book signing by a TV historian has had a change of venue.

Clare Mulley will feature in the first of what Lytham booksellers Plackitt and Booth hope will be a series of literary evenings, including dinner, at Spago, Dicconson Terrace on Tuesday.

The author will be taking about and signing copies of her new book The Women Who Flew For Hitler, which tells of Hanna Reitsch and Melitta von Stauffenberg, test pilots who were awarded the Iron Cross for service to the Third Reich.

The event, which starts at 7pm, was originally to be held at Gusto restaurant but the switch has been made following encouraging demand for tickets.

Pat Booth of Plackitt and Booth said more than 40 people were already confirmed but some places were still available.

He said: “Considering the numbers and the serious subject of the book, we wanted to ensure the audience could be accommodated in a separate section of the premises,” he said. “Spago was happy to oblige.”

Ticket details from Plackitt and Booth on (01253) 796958.