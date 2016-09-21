Vangelis album to debut at LightPool

Blackpool will be one of the first places to showcase the latest album by composer Vangelis when it is played as part of this year’s Illuminations.

Vangelis, whose work includes film scores for movies including Chariots of Fire and Blade Runner, is about to release a new album called Rosetta about a journey to a comet.

It will be used as the soundtrack to Chasing Stars, one of three digital animations being projected onto Blackpool Tower as part of the LightPool show.

The new soundtrack will be played exclusively in Blackpool later this month.

Vangelis said; “Mythology, science and space exploration are subjects that have fascinated me since my early childhood. And they were always connected somehow with the music I write.”

Ross Ashton, creative director, and Karen Monid, audio artist, from The Projection Studio were commissioned last year to create two shows and this year have created Chasing Stars based on the pioneering work of the European Space Agency (ESA).

The film is an eight-minute galactic tour designed to entertain and inspire the next generation of astronauts and engineers.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “This is a fantastic coup for Blackpool.

“Each night during the Illuminations spectators can watch the Chasing Stars show and hear this magnificent piece of music.”

The other two shows are Down the Rabbit Hole by Czech digital art collective The Macula, and Enchanted Blackpool, which has been created by film-maker Cecile Llewelyn-Bowen, using designs by her father, international designer and friend of Blackpool, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

All three of the films, along with two popular shows from last year’s LightPool, are available to watch for free from the Comedy Carpet several times every night, with extra performances at weekends and over the October half term.