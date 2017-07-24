UPDATED: Resort road blocked by two-car smash

Grasmere Road in central Blackpool was blocked following a crash involving a blue Ford Fiesta Zetec and blue Ford Ka, police said.
The accident happened at around 5.10pm today.
Blackpool Transport said its number six and 17 bus services were being diverted, via Bloomfield Road and Central Drive in both directions, as a result.
No injuries were reported, police added.
UPDATE, 7.01pm
Blackpool Transport has tweeted to say Grasmere Road has 'just reopened', and the diversion is now over.
