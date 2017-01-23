UPDATED: Devonshire Road reopen after car overturns

Devonshire Road in North Shore was left blocked earlier due to a crash close to the Burton’s biscuit factory.

Police say a Fiat Punto overturned close to the railway bridge, near to the junction with Mansfield Road, at around 2.10pm.

The driver escaped the car, which was ‘pushed back over’ from being on its side, a spokeswoman said. The ambulance service said the motorist was unharmed.

Blackpool Transport said services seven and nine are ‘likely to experience delays’, with the road was expected to remain closed in at least one direction until the car is removed and any investigation work is carried out.

The news left motorists anxious about their drive home – Devonshire Road is a main diversion route between Blackpool and Bispham, Cleveleys, and Fleetwood, while Crossley’s Bridge in Plymouth Road is being rebuilt.

However, the road reopened at around 3.20pm.