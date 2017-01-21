UPDATE: Woman found with head injuries in Blackpool

A woman found collapsed with head injuries in Blackpool had suffered a fall and had not been assaulted.

The woman, believed to be in her 50s, was discovered by a member of the public at around 5.15am yesterday at the junction of Havelock Street and Coronation Street.

Initially police were concerned that she may have been assaulted.

However they later found that she had fallen over.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a head wound, where she remains in a ‘poorly’ condition.

Police have issued a thanks to those who responded to their appeal.