UPDATE: Service held for three fallen Blackpool police officers

Retired and serving police officers gathered in Blackpool earlier today to pay their respects to three colleagues who drowned in the sea – 34 years on from the tragedy that rocked the resort.

The service was held at Gynn Square at 1pm to remember the lives of a dog walker who was swept into the sea, and the three PCs who tried to save him, on January 5, 1983.

That day, which cost the lives of PCs Angela Bradley, 23, Gordon Connolly, 24, and Colin Morrison, 38, has been described as the darkest day in the history of Lancashire Police.

The three, alongside PC Pat Abram, who survived and had to be resuscitated by a passing doctor, were trying to rescue Glaswegian Alistair Anthony, who was swept off his feet while trying to rescue his Jack Russell, which had entered the sea while chasing a ball.