UPDATE: More than 1,700 calls about lack of water in Blackpool area

Hundreds of homes in the Blackpool area have been without water since this morning.

United Utilities confirmed it had recived more than 1,700 calls from Blackpool and Lytham areas about having either no water or low pressure.

United Utilities engineers are working to repair a burst on a large water pipe at Freckleton which has disrupted water supplies to customers in the FY1, FY4 and FY8 parts of Lytham and Blackpool.

Customers were first affected between 7.15 and 9.00am this morning and engineers traced the cause to a burst pipe in a field near the Fylde village at 1.30pm.

The water company has updated customers in the affected area by text, voicemail and email to let them know about the problem and registered vulnerable customers are being delivered bottled water.

Helen Apps, United Utilities spokesperson, said: “We’re very sorry for this disruption to water supplies. While our team get on with the burst pipe repair we are also bringing in a number of Water on Wheels tankers to pump water directly into the network which should be able to restore supplies for some customers in the meantime.

“We will keep people updated with telephone messages and via our website."

Fylde Police says it has received several calls about the problem but has told residents to direct their queries to United Utilities and to follow the current incidents page.

The water company also says a problem with water supply in the PR3 area of Preston and in St Annes has been fixed.