UPDATE: Men arrested after double stabbing

Two men found with stab wounds in a Blackpool street have been arrested.

Police were called to Grasmere Road at around 11am yesterday following reports two men had been found with knife injuries.

A 27-year-old man and a 58-year-old man had both been stabbed in the chest.

One was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, while the other was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

A police spokesman said: “We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

“Both men were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.”