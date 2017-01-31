UPDATE: Man rescued from burning Blackpool house

A man was rescued from the bedroom of his burning home after firefighters were called to a fire in Blackpool.

Crews arrived to find the ground floor of the London Road house well alight and were forced to use a ladder to rescue the man from the first floor.

A man was dramatically rescued from the bedroom of his burning home

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, the fire service said. Two others got out unharmed, police said.

The man was aged 20, a spokesman for Lancashire Police added. He said he was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for a ‘check-up’.

Firefighters, manning three engines from Blackpool and South Shore, wore breathing masks as they put out the fire using jets.

The cause of the fire, which left at least one room a blackened shell, was last night under investigation.

It is understood the blaze was not being treated as arson, with investigators led to believe it may have been started by a faulty tumble dryer.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "When firefighters arrived at the scene, one person was still inside the property and firefighters managed to get inside the property and rescue them. The person rescued from the fire was taken to hospital by paramedics."