UPDATE: Man dies after 'running into sea' in Blackpool

A man has died after running into the sea in Blackpool.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Saturday evening close to Central Pier.

A member of the public is understood to have managed to help the person out of the water.

RNLI volunteers and ambulance crews gave the man first aid but police confirmed on Sunday morning he had been pronounced dead at the scene.

An RNLI spokesman said: "Our volunteers were called out just before 6pm after a member of the public helped someone from the sea.

"Our volunteers carried out first aid before transporting the casualty to a waiting ambulance."

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Unfortunately a man has died after running into the sea at Blackpool.

"He was recovered from the water and paramedics gave him CPR.

"He was, however, pronounced dead at the scene."

Officers are not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident.

The man's next of kin are being informed.

Saturday evening was a busy one for Blackpool's lifeboat volunteers.

An hour after the fatal incident lifeboat crews were once again scrambled to the seas off Blackpool when a person was reported missing and potentially in the water close to South Pier.

Blackpool's inshore lifeboat was launched to assist with the search, which also involved teams from Fleetwood coastguard

The individual was located by police.