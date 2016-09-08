UPDATE: Fierce blazes rips through former newsagents

A major blaze which broke out at a former newsagents this morning was started deliberately, it is believed.

Firefighters from across the Fylde coast were called to the old shop, in Tyldesley Road, central Blackpool, at 4.23am.

Picture courtesy of @Blackpool_Fire on Twitter

They arrived to find the three-storey end-terrace building, which has flats at first and second floor level, engulfed by flames.

Nearby residents were evacuated and the road was closed as crews from Blackpool, South Shore, and Bispham stations began to tackle the inferno.

It was initially feared somebody may be inside the building, close to the Jobcentre, but firefighters wearing breathing masks carried out a search and confirmed there wasn’t.

The fire has since been brought under control, though crews are expected to remain at the scene throughout the morning.

Picture courtesy of @Blackpool_Fire on Twitter

A joint investigation between the fire service and police has been launched, and the badly damaged building will be examined for evidence.

The building’s flats have been vacant for a while, The Gazette understands.

Picture courtesy of @Blackpool_Fire on Twitter

The building was once a paper shop (Pic: Google)