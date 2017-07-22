UPDATE: Emergency diversion over as woman comes down from roof

Corporation Street in Blackpool town centre was closed earlier as specialist police negotiators worked to talk a woman down from the top of a car park.

Blackpool Transport said its buses were diverted away from the scene, with services 2C, 6, and 14 using Clifton Street instead.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the woman was on the edge of the West Street multi-storey car park, three floors up.

Officers were called by security staff at around 5.20pm, he said. An inspector led the response, and expert negotiators were sent to the scene.

They were successful in urging the woman to come down, which she did 'safe and well' at around 7.15pm.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

It is the second incident of its kind in a matter of weeks. Earlier this month, a woman came down after sitting on the roof's edge with her feet dangling over for around four hours.

And in May, there was outrage after crowds gathered to watch as police specialists urged a 21-year-old woman not to leap from the building.

Some were heard goading her to jump.

That came just a week after a man in his 30s died after falling from the top of the Houndshill Shopping Centre.

Joanne Doherty, whose son James took his own life last summer at the age of just 16, slammed those responsible and said: “I think it’s bullying. It’s tormenting and what right do people have to do that?

“It’s an incitement to suicide and the law should be changed. In this day and age, people should be done for it."