UPDATE: Body found in sea near Cleveleys is 'middle-aged man'

A body found off the Fylde coast has been confirmed as that of a middle-aged man.

Police were called at about 10.30am today (Wednesday, November 1st) to reports of a body in the water close to Cleveleys.

Coastguard rescue teams from Fleetwood, Knott End, Lytham and St Annes and two Blackpool RNLI lifeboats were sent to the scene, alongside officers and the North West ambulance service.

The body, an adult male, was recovered by HM Coastguard.

An investigation is underway and the death is currently being treated as unexplained, although at this stage is not thought to be suspicious.