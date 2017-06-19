‘Unbelievable’: Fitter uses fire station forecourt to ‘measure his CARPET’

A carpet fitter was photographed measuring his wares on the forecourt of Lytham Fire Station – which features a large yellow criss-cross grid and the giant words ‘KEEP CLEAR’.

Earlier this year, station manager Michael Duffell predicted motorists who were consistently parking on the forecourt will cost lives.

But his grim warning appears to have fallen on deaf ears in this case, which was caught on camera by fire station staff. They tweeted: “Now then, not seen this one before. A van parked up with a carpenter using the forecourt to measure up carpet. Unbelievable.”

Yellow box junctions, often seen on busy routes, are in place to keep traffic on the roads flowing but they are also used to keep fire and ambulance stations clear.

Those who park there face a stiff penalty. Fylde Police said the man involved had been ‘spoken to’.