UK rail group calls port link ‘viable’

Hopes of reviving Fleetwood’s rail link to Poulton and the rest of the UK have been given a boost by a national pressure group.

The Campaign for Better Transport (CBT) is calling on the Government to set up a new fund to help reverse controversial cuts to certain railways more than 50 years ago and get them linked-up again.

Encouragingly, the group says that the Fleetwood to Preston route is one of 12 which it considers the most viable, with much of the track still usable.

Poulton and Wyre Railway Society (PWRS) is currently working on a heritage project to restore Fleetwood’s link to Poulton railway station and, effectively, Preston and beyond, using a 1970s diesel train it has already bought.

Although electrification of the main network will effectively sever the port’s direct national rail link, train users would still be able to get off at Poulton, cross a platform and buy a ticket to Fleetwood, restoring a passenger link lost in 1970.

Brian Crawford, chairman of PWRS, said: “It’s really encouraging that the Fleetwood link is seen as viable.”