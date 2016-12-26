Two perfect presents for Christmas in Blackpool

It was almost a silent night at Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s maternity ward with just two families celebrating the arrival of a new born on Christmas Day.

Staff at Ward D reported a fairly peaceful December 25 compared to last year when there were five deliveries.

Christmas Day babies born at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Ellexia Cooper born at 8.10am weighing 7lb 12oz to Victoria Cooper and Lee Cooper from Bispham.

Little Nina Dyson brought her family the best festive present ever when she was born at 1.48pm weighing in at 8lb 13oz.

Mum Kara Dyson, a teacher from South Shore said: “It was lovely. She was actually due on December 16 so she was a little late.

“We had to put our Christmas dinner and everything on hold.

“I think she wanted to make a grand entrance.”

Dad Jimmy Dyson, who works in maintenance, said: “She’s lovely.

“What a day to be born on, at least there’s no chance of forgetting her birthday.”

Jimmy added that the family were all looking forward to having the Christmas dinner later on Boxing Day with their new arrival.

Next to arrive was Ellexia Cooper who had decided to make her entrance into the world a few days early.

Mum Victoria Cooper, a call centre worker from Bispham, and dad, Lee Cooper, a security guard, said the day would be even more special from now on in their family.

She said: “She was due on January 2 so this was a nice surprise. The midwives and nurses have been wonderful and I would like to thank them all.”