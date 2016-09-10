Two more for Rowe as Coasters prevail

FC United Of Manchester 2, AFC Fylde 3

That man Danny Rowe scored twice as the Coasters continued their excellent start to the season in Vanarama National League North.

The home side took an early lead, but Coasters kept their composure after that setback.

Rowe levelled the scores before Bohan Dixon made it 2-1 for Fylde before half-time.

Striker Rowe, voted the player of the month for August, netted his second of the match to make it 17 goals for the season already with a fine individual effort before FC United pulled a goal back,