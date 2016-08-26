Two injured in ‘arson’ attack

Investigations are continuing today into a fire which caused three people and a baby girl to flee a burning building in the night.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Peter Street, Blackpool, just before 12.45am on Thursday after the alarm was raised by a neighbour.

When they arrived, flames were spreading through the ground floor hallway which is the entrance to two flats.

It is believed the property was deliberately torched.

Smoke alarms had gone off and a man and woman living in the ground floor flat attempted to put the flames out themselves.

The 36-year-old man was treated for burns to his feet and the woman, who is 31, was treated for smoke inhalation by the fire brigade.

A 22-year-old woman and one-year-old baby from the first floor flat escaped before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went into the building to fight the flames.

Severe damage was caused to a carpet on the first floor, with smoke damage to the ground floor common entrance hallway and to the ground floor and first floor flat common areas.

Warren Topp, watch manager at Blackpool Fire Station, said: “The fire service always advise occupants to ‘get out, stay out and call the fire service out’ ensuring the door is closed on a fire and all occupants are evacuated.

“No attempts should be made to extinguish a fire that has the potential to endanger life.

“The smoke from the fire has the potential to overcome you.”

Det Con Kate Buckingham, of Blackpool CID, said: “Three people and a baby have been forced to escape to safety and it is only thanks to the quick-thinking actions of the occupants the incident was not more serious in nature.

“We would urge anyone who can help with our investigation to contact us.

“If you saw someone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the fire, please call.”

Call police on 101.