Two crashes in heavy rain leave roads blocked

Have your say

Motorists have been urged to avoid the areas of two crashes this morning.

A three car crash at the junction of Amounderness Way and Anchorsholme Lane in Cleveleys has left the major road blocked, while a two car crash in Breck Road, Poulton, is also causing disruption, police said.

The crash on Amounderness Way was reported to officers at 8.10am, and involved a grey Vauxhall Corsa, white Ford Transit van, and black Mazda, the force said.

Emergency services, including an ambulance and firefighters, were called out.

The accident on Breck Road was reported at 8.30am and involved a beige Nissan Qashqai and white Vauxhall Insignia. Nobody was hurt but both drivers were shaken up, a police spokesman added.

Officers were asking people to avoid the area until the roads are cleared.