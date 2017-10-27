Twenty-two percent rise in deadly fires involving pensioners

Have your say

Concerns have been raised about fire risks posed by a rising elderly population.

The Local Government Association (LGA) has highlighted the number of fatal blazes affecting over 65s has risen by 22 per cent since 2015. Lancashire Fire and Rescue says it has already made changes in its prevention work to prioritise elderly folk.

The LGA said the risk associated with a growing elderly population should be reflected in UK funding settlements.

Coun Ian Stephens, of the LGA’s management committee, said: “The fact that people are living longer... presents a clear and additional risk to rescue services which have had their funding cut by around 40 per cent over a four-year period.”

In April, 79-year-old Ruby Catlow died after accidentally setting fire to herself in Grange Park, Blackpool.

County assistant chief fire officer David Russel said: “In 2015, we altered our home fire safety check service.

“We now only visit homes of people who we believe have a greater risk of a having a fire in their home; this includes elderly people.”

Book a check on 0800 1691125.